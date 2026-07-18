Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,707 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of Transdigm Group worth $371,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,259,512.88. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,196 shares of company stock worth $47,631,730. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,214.45 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,123.61 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,258.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,274.26.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.Transdigm Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,477.47.

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Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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