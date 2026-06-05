Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277,646 shares of the software company's stock after selling 26,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Autodesk worth $378,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Autodesk by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 160 shares of the software company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the software company's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $233.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $237.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.10 and a 52 week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.21.

View Our Latest Report on Autodesk

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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