Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,815,644 shares of the company's stock after selling 548,073 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.25% of Exelon worth $628,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Exelon by 113.4% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $46.79 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Exelon's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 price objective on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Exelon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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