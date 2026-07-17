Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,899,720 shares of the company's stock after selling 405,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Zoetis worth $460,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $2,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,558,183 shares of the company's stock worth $699,331,000 after purchasing an additional 891,921 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 261,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,631,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,290,000 after purchasing an additional 935,432 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.24. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $160.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC lowered their target price on Zoetis from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $120.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZTS

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Zoetis

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Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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