Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum China $YUMC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,670,487 shares of the company's stock after selling 441,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Yum China worth $179,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,606,740 shares of the company's stock worth $1,111,135,000 after purchasing an additional 649,629 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Yum China by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135,203 shares of the company's stock worth $531,593,000 after buying an additional 167,868 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,553,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,366,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,854,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $280,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on YUMC. Wall Street Zen cut Yum China from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.05.

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Yum China Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE YUMC opened at $43.92 on Friday. Yum China has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.10. The company's fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Yum China's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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