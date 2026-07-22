Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 101,543 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238,777 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of Dynatrace worth $82,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 218.8% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 896 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $55.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Dynatrace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on DT

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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