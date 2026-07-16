Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,194,538 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,301,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 1,194,538 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $1,413,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $10,719,376,000 after buying an additional 2,743,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,980,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,285,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,947,272,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,391,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.25.

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Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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