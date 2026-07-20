Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,959 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,374 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 11,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of American Water Works worth $151,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.60.

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American Water Works Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:AWK opened at $135.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.57 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.64.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.American Water Works's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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