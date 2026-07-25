Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 120,047 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,933,780 shares of the airline's stock after selling 120,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.59% of American Airlines Group worth $42,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AAL alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the airline's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the airline's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,282 shares of the airline's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the airline's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.32.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. American Airlines Group's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.700--0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -0.650-0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key American Airlines Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on AAL to $24 from $22 and kept an overweight rating, signaling greater confidence in the stock’s upside after the post-earnings pullback. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on AAL to $24 from $22 and kept an overweight rating, signaling greater confidence in the stock’s upside after the post-earnings pullback. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added American Airlines to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, while other commentary said the stock looks technically oversold and could be due for a turnaround. Zacks

Zacks added American Airlines to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, while other commentary said the stock looks technically oversold and could be due for a turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary pointed to improving sentiment around revenue strategy, premium demand, loyalty growth, and network gains, which supports the case for a recovery after the stock’s recent drop. Yahoo Finance

Analysts and market commentary pointed to improving sentiment around revenue strategy, premium demand, loyalty growth, and network gains, which supports the case for a recovery after the stock’s recent drop. Neutral Sentiment: American Airlines reported record quarterly revenue of $16.74 billion and beat EPS expectations, but investors are balancing that strength against a sharp profit decline year over year and a weaker full-year outlook. GlobeNewswire

American Airlines reported record quarterly revenue of $16.74 billion and beat EPS expectations, but investors are balancing that strength against a sharp profit decline year over year and a weaker full-year outlook. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure point remains surging jet fuel costs, which led American Airlines to cut its earnings guidance and cloud the profit outlook despite strong demand trends. CNBC

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,025,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,433,313. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings raised American Airlines Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Airlines Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Airlines Group wasn't on the list.

While American Airlines Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here