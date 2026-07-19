Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,752 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,977 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 12,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of EMCOR Group worth $203,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $871.25.

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EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.2%

EME opened at $741.30 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.00 and a twelve month high of $951.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is $829.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $779.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. EMCOR Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total transaction of $802,275.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,591,271. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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