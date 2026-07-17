Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,925 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,045,825 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 12,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Sempra Energy worth $490,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590,698 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $142,702,000 after acquiring an additional 74,749 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 110,614 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,205 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.08.

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Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SRE stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's 50-day moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average is $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.Sempra Energy's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 89.15%.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $724,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,278,600.20. This trade represents a 24.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,013.10. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,261,207. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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