Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,517,638 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,492,589 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 1,517,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.01% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,491,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,363,210 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,472,147,000 after acquiring an additional 365,581 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,804,416 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,617,959,000 after purchasing an additional 977,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $803,686,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,584,646 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $434,318,000 after buying an additional 4,108,270 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,746,694 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $369,150,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,103,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,371,239.08. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $82,518.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,975.32. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 95,057 shares of company stock worth $7,874,217 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.6%

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.02. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $89.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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