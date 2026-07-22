Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 165,132 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 165,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of Trimble worth $79,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in Trimble by 2.1% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 136,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Trimble by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 65,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Trimble's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMB

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

See Also

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