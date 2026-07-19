Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,602 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680,908 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,602 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Synchrony Financial worth $182,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Synchrony Financial's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,449,656.72. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Synchrony Financial

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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