Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 177,097 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,965,884 shares of the bank's stock after selling 177,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $88,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,119,806 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,087,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,072 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 53,920,096 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,079,159,000 after buying an additional 4,323,093 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,398,661 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,056,492,000 after buying an additional 966,655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,664,607 shares of the bank's stock valued at $570,302,000 after acquiring an additional 332,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $532,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company's stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of DB stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $40.43. The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.43%.The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DB. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report).

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