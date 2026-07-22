Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 197,397 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,785,688 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 197,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $77,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,333 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares during the last quarter. Bayhunt Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $14,822,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,810,964 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $507,532,000 after buying an additional 1,260,717 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $34,166,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 246,263 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 82,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.47.

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American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business's 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's payout ratio is 107.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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