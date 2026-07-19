Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,113,850 Shares of Alcoa $AA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140,167 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,113,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Alcoa worth $208,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,580,803 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $615,428,000 after acquiring an additional 462,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,458,529 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $376,871,000 after purchasing an additional 721,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,655,655 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $389,621,000 after purchasing an additional 349,426 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,887,699 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $193,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,357 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,134,425 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $219,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,132 shares in the last quarter.

More Alcoa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alcoa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alcoa reported record quarterly revenue and highlighted strong operational performance, including progress on smelter restarts and improved aluminum EBITDA. Article Title

Alcoa reported record quarterly revenue and highlighted strong operational performance, including progress on smelter restarts and improved aluminum EBITDA. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined about $900 million in net present value synergies tied to the South32 asset deal, supporting its longer-term growth strategy. Article Title

Management outlined about $900 million in net present value synergies tied to the South32 asset deal, supporting its longer-term growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests some traders are positioning for a rebound after the post-earnings selloff. Article Title

Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests some traders are positioning for a rebound after the post-earnings selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed price targets, but JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both kept ratings that were not outright bearish, signaling a wait-and-see stance rather than a major downgrade cycle.

Several analysts trimmed price targets, but JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both kept ratings that were not outright bearish, signaling a wait-and-see stance rather than a major downgrade cycle. Negative Sentiment: Alcoa missed Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $2.12 per share versus the $2.25 consensus, which disappointed investors despite better year-over-year results. Article Title

Alcoa missed Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $2.12 per share versus the $2.25 consensus, which disappointed investors despite better year-over-year results. Negative Sentiment: The company lowered 2026 alumina production guidance by 200,000 to 300,000 metric tons due to Pinjarra refinery issues, raising concerns about near-term earnings pressure. Article Title

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE AA opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The firm's 50 day moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.13). Alcoa had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.48%.The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Alcoa's payout ratio is 10.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AA

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company's operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

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