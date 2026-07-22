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Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,568 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Bio-Techne logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bank of New York Mellon trimmed its Bio-Techne position by 1.8% in the first quarter, selling 31,568 shares and leaving it with 1,759,119 shares valued at about $91.9 million.
  • Bio-Techne’s latest quarterly results missed expectations, with EPS of $0.53 versus $0.55 expected and revenue of $311.4 million versus $316.1 million forecast.
  • Analyst sentiment has softened, with several firms lowering ratings; the stock now carries an average Hold rating and a consensus price target of $68.08.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759,119 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 31,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Bio-Techne worth $91,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,752 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 786 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne Corp has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $72.16. The business's 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $311.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.11 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.05%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Bio-Techne's payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark lowered Bio-Techne from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore cut Bio-Techne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECH

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation NASDAQ: TECH is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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