Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,613 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,191 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,613 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.55% of John Wiley & Sons worth $30,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,935 shares of the company's stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 4,248.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,175 shares of the company's stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter worth about $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WLY shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Wiley & Sons presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLY

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of WLY opened at $49.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.78. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $53.24.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $447.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.600-5.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. John Wiley & Sons's payout ratio is presently 33.81%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

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