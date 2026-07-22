Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,380 Shares of CACI International, Inc. $CACI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,966 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of CACI International worth $92,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in CACI International by 344.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 885 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CACI International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in CACI International by 22.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,615 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $142,346,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company's stock.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE:CACI opened at $440.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CACI International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.70 and a 12-month high of $683.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $491.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.18. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.86%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.23 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CACI International, Inc. will post 28.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CACI International from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CACI International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CACI International from $625.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CACI International from $700.00 to $645.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $609.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CACI

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

Further Reading

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