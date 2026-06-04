Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 41,579 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,527,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 41,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.60% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $692,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 70 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 6,988 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 26,088 shares in the company, valued at $11,739,600. The trade was a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 318 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.73, for a total value of $134,746.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,086,446.52. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 11,717 shares of company stock worth $5,309,945 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Vertex Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted Vertex’s Biologics License Application for povetacicept in adults with IgA nephropathy, putting the company one step closer to a potential new nephrology launch and a regulatory decision expected on November 30, 2026 . This is an important pipeline milestone that could expand Vertex’s growth story beyond cystic fibrosis. FDA Accepts Vertex's BLA for Povetacicept in IgA Nephropathy

The FDA accepted Vertex’s Biologics License Application for in adults with IgA nephropathy, putting the company one step closer to a potential new nephrology launch and a regulatory decision expected on . This is an important pipeline milestone that could expand Vertex’s growth story beyond cystic fibrosis. Positive Sentiment: Vertex will participate in the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 10, with CEO Reshma Kewalramani scheduled for a fireside chat. Investors may view the event as an opportunity for management to discuss pipeline updates and long-term strategy. Vertex to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 10

Vertex will participate in the on June 10, with CEO Reshma Kewalramani scheduled for a fireside chat. Investors may view the event as an opportunity for management to discuss pipeline updates and long-term strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests VRTX has been trading modestly above its last earnings level, with analysts debating whether the stock can keep advancing after its latest results. This is more of a valuation/expectations check than a direct catalyst. Vertex (VRTX) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

Recent commentary suggests VRTX has been trading modestly above its last earnings level, with analysts debating whether the stock can keep advancing after its latest results. This is more of a valuation/expectations check than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles highlighted that Vertex has recently underperformed the broader healthcare sector and that its shares have consolidated after a strong multi-year run. These pieces reflect investor debate around current valuation rather than a specific fundamental setback. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock: Is VRTX Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $428.34 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $507.92. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business's fifty day moving average is $437.63 and its 200 day moving average is $451.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 35.51%.The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $542.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $612.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $555.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

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