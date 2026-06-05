Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 42,390 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,532 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 42,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.58% of Roper Technologies worth $276,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,937 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $328,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,449 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 663.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 126,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $56,254,000 after purchasing an additional 109,817 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Weiss Ratings cut Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $472.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $331.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.30. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.96 and a 52-week high of $576.49.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The business's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roper Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roper Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Roper Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here