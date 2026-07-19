Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 44,107 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,819 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 44,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.58% of DTE Energy worth $175,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 754.2% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $126.23 and a 52-week high of $155.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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