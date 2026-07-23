Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 45,746 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,499,004 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 45,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Brixmor Property Group worth $71,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,615 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 58,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,703,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,231,000 after buying an additional 89,827 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $6,048,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.8%

BRX stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $354.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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