Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,258 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.65% of ESCO Technologies worth $47,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 842.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3,140.0% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut ESCO Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded ESCO Technologies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESE

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $327.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.92 and a 52 week high of $362.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.62.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $307.88 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 24.69%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.69%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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