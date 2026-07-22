Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 63,160 Shares of The Gap, Inc. $GAP

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,132,774 shares of the company's stock after selling 63,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of GAP worth $75,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 177.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the company's stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company's stock.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GAP stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). GAP had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. GAP's payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore set a $20.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GAP from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GAP

GAP Company Profile

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand's distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world's largest apparel companies.

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