Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,557 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 6,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of Five Below worth $72,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $866,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 141.4% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 84,884 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 49,722 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Stock Up 2.3%

FIVE stock opened at $190.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.24. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.11 and a twelve month high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.The business's revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $2,341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,352,122.72. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Further Reading

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