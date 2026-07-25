Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 70,334 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450,925 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,334 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Bath & Body Works worth $45,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,445,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $55,504,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,785,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 86.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,443,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,180,000 after buying an additional 1,312,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The firm's 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 10.03%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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