Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 75,074 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256,803 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 75,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of Lockheed Martin worth $759,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $513.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $521.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $571.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin won a $10.5 billion U.S. Special Operations Command contract to provide next-generation logistics and sustainment support, a meaningful backlogged revenue win that could bolster investor confidence. Article Title

Lockheed Martin won a to provide next-generation logistics and sustainment support, a meaningful backlogged revenue win that could bolster investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: The company said it will expand Lockheed Martin Ventures into the U.K. and Europe , committing at least $100 million to defense-tech startups, which may help strengthen its technology pipeline and international presence. Article Title

The company said it will , committing at least to defense-tech startups, which may help strengthen its technology pipeline and international presence. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin also continues to deepen its undersea and submarine market exposure, including a recent U.S. Navy contract and related technology work, which adds to its long-term defense growth story. Article Title

Lockheed Martin also continues to deepen its exposure, including a recent U.S. Navy contract and related technology work, which adds to its long-term defense growth story. Neutral Sentiment: With quarterly earnings due next week , analysts are watching whether Lockheed can meet expectations after recent commentary suggested the setup may not favor an easy beat. Article Title

With , analysts are watching whether Lockheed can meet expectations after recent commentary suggested the setup may not favor an easy beat. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin shares have also been under some pressure recently, reflecting broader investor caution ahead of earnings despite the new contract news. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $607.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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