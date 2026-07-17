Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 80,415 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,030,161 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 80,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of CVS Health worth $648,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 44.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1,091.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 16,211 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 42,314 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 199,236 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.98. The company has a market cap of $135.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.CVS Health's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

More CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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