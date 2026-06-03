Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,907,016 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 72,170 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Amgen worth $1,278,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Amgen by 29.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 11.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $328.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $177.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.83 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $332.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $355.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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