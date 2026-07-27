Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC - Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,469 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,991 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of Graham worth $31,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 404 shares of the company's stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Graham by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Graham by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Graham by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company's stock.

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Graham Price Performance

GHC opened at $1,153.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.79. Graham Holdings Company has a 52-week low of $908.39 and a 52-week high of $1,224.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,143.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,119.70.

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $16.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.11 by $3.68. Graham had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Graham's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHC

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company's core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

Further Reading

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