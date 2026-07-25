Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779,611 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Schneider National worth $46,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,469,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 240,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,825,534 shares of the company's stock worth $48,431,000 after purchasing an additional 249,258 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In related news, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $74,932.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at $763,137.30. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 20,271 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $753,067.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,014.10. This represents a 20.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,304. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company's stock.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $37.65 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.73%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Schneider National's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNDR

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

See Also

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