Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BNY - Free Report) by 2,200.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,800 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 138,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 0.7% of Entropy Technologies LP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $20,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 465.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 472,050 shares of the bank's stock worth $68,273,000 after buying an additional 388,504 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the bank's stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,983.0% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 78,760 shares of the bank's stock valued at $11,391,000 after buying an additional 74,979 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 100,857 shares of the bank's stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornermen Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Jose Minaya sold 3,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $520,291.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 173,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,616,064.24. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin A. Vince sold 40,620 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $6,004,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 585,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,494,568.94. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 57,040 shares of company stock worth $8,434,626 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $109.27 and a 52-week high of $165.84. The stock has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.79.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Bank of New York Mellon's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 9.40 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNY. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.04.

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Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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