Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BNY Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BNY - Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,782 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 94,818 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $27,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 427 shares of the bank's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,238 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,487. This represents a 37.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alejandro Perez sold 12,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $1,713,173.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,578,607.13. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,423. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BNY stock opened at $141.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.41 and a 1-year high of $144.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.92.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore set a $136.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BNY

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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