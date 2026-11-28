Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BNY - Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,808,737 shares of the bank's stock after selling 1,142,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $840,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,321,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,499,438,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,214,193,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,175,576,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $985,533,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $149.66 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $147.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.90. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $111.43 and a twelve month high of $165.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 9.40 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jose Minaya sold 3,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $520,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 173,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,616,064.24. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Vince sold 9,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $1,386,551.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 575,794 shares in the company, valued at $85,113,869.08. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 57,040 shares of company stock worth $8,434,626 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNY shares. New Street Research set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $161.00 to $166.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.04.

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Bank of New York Mellon Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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