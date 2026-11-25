Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BNY - Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,745 shares of the bank's stock after selling 147,067 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $50,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNY. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the bank's stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 71 West Capital Partners grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 71 West Capital Partners now owns 6,863 shares of the bank's stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the bank's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the bank's stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Robin A. Vince sold 9,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $1,386,551.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 575,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,113,869.08. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jose Minaya sold 3,520 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $520,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 173,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,616,064.24. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,560 shares of company stock valued at $9,007,119. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNY has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a "hold" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BNY

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNY opened at $145.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $107.41 and a one year high of $165.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 9.40 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of New York Mellon

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BNY - Free Report).

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