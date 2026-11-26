Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BNY - Free Report) by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,050 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 388,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $68,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Balance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EFG International AG purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Burnham & Co LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company's stock.

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Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $109.27 and a fifty-two week high of $165.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.79.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 9.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jose Minaya sold 3,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $520,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 173,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,616,064.24. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Vince sold 9,380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $1,386,551.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 575,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,113,869.08. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 57,040 shares of company stock valued at $8,434,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BNY shares. New Street Research set a $182.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of New York Mellon

About Bank of New York Mellon

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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