Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BNY - Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,576,624 shares of the bank's stock after selling 3,031,746 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 2.02% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $1,963,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,321,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,499,438,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,214,193,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,175,576,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $985,533,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Robin A. Vince sold 40,620 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $6,004,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 585,174 shares in the company, valued at $86,494,568.94. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jose Minaya sold 3,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $520,291.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 173,304 shares in the company, valued at $25,616,064.24. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,040 shares of company stock worth $8,434,626. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.04.

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Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.4%

BNY stock opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $147.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.79. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $109.27 and a fifty-two week high of $165.84.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Bank of New York Mellon's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 9.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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