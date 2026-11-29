Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BNY - Free Report) by 3,137.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,458 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 441,391 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $65,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Balance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Burnham & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BNY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a "hold" rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research set a $182.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Robin A. Vince sold 9,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $1,386,551.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 575,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,113,869.08. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jose Minaya sold 3,520 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $520,291.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 173,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,616,064.24. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,040 shares of company stock worth $8,434,626. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.7%

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $149.66 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $147.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $111.43 and a fifty-two week high of $165.84.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 9.40 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BNY - Free Report).

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