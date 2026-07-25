Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 1,325,513 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 1,913.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,394,787 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,325,513 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.29% of Trade Desk worth $31,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trade Desk alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 75.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Trade Desk by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,819 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Trade Desk's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,134,816.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,912.86. The trade was a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. William Blair lowered Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trade Desk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trade Desk wasn't on the list.

While Trade Desk currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here