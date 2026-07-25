Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,149 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 224,949 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.34% of ATI worth $67,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 2.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in ATI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC grew its position in ATI by 208.5% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ATI by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of ATI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,202 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In related news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $10,699,253.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,039,766.98. The trade was a 21.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 160,442 shares of company stock worth $28,535,831 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI opened at $197.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.20. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $205.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. ATI's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded ATI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ATI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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