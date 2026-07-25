Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,015 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.10% of Cencora worth $58,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cencora alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Cencora by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $309.67 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.82 and a fifty-two week high of $377.54. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $284.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.47.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Cencora's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

Cencora declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 target price on Cencora in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $367.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COR

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Director Lauren M. Tyler acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,932.57. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cencora, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cencora wasn't on the list.

While Cencora currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here