Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. $BNT

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT - Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,004 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.21% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions worth $29,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get BNT alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 8.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 7,155 shares of the company's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,978 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Brookfield Wealth Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Wealth Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Brookfield Wealth Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Wealth Solutions has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNT

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Profile

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brookfield Wealth Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookfield Wealth Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Brookfield Wealth Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here