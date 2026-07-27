Bank of Nova Scotia Has $10.04 Million Stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A $LLYVA

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.12% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 23,650.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 495.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,459 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Stock Performance

Shares of LLYVA stock opened at $95.65 on Monday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $92.50.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $63.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLYVA. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLYVA

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A NASDAQ: LLYVA is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company's live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball's premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

See Also

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