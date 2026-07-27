Bank of Nova Scotia Has $10.34 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,911 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 20,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $147.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 51.27%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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