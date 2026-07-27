Bank of Nova Scotia Has $11.02 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 18,561 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $319.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.85 and a 52 week high of $374.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.Keysight Technologies's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at $43,860,996.12. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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