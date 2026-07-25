Bank of Nova Scotia Has $28.36 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,496 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 247,525 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.12% of CMS Energy worth $28,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen raised CMS Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut CMS Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CMS

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

See Also

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