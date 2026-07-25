Bank of Nova Scotia Has $43.40 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,376 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 1,878,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $43,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Gibbs Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 27.6% during the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 28,881 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.5% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. New Street Research raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $114.17 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The firm's 50 day moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average is $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

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