Bank of Nova Scotia Has $51.09 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,730 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 20,958 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $51,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,966.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 540.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $418.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.36 and a 12-month high of $492.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Motorola Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Motorola Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Motorola Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here